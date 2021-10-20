SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy as high pressure continue to build in. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 70's with a Westerly wind gusting to 20 mph from time to time. A fabulous October day!
Tonight will be mainly clear and seasonably mild with lows mainly in the 50's. The full "Hunter's" moon will light up the sky! Moonrise at 6:18pm.
A weak ridge of high pressure over the Northeast will hold through Friday. Highs return to the 70s tomorrow and upper 60s Friday. There are a series of cold fronts coming through with some patchy clouds tomorrow and a few showers tomorrow night. The bulk of the rain stays to our north. Friday looks cooler, but still seasonable with highs in the 60's. Another front passes sometime late Friday with a spot shower and this front will bring in much cooler temperatures for the weekend.
A cold front stalls off shore and an area of low pressure moves along it, however it looks to stay far enough off shore to bring us just some clouds and a spot shower or two on Saturday. Highs will stay in the 50's though. The cooler temperatures will stick around for Sunday and Monday too. Sunday looks brighter, but a stray shower can't be ruled out, maybe even a hill town flake. We have the potential to fall into the 20's by Monday morning if skies clear out and moisture to our south stays there, if not things could be interesting with cooler air in place.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
