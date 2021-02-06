SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it was a bright, dry winter day to start the weekend, a fast moving storm system will once again bring the chance for accumulating snow tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is up for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 7am Sunday morning until 1am Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire county from 7am until 7pm Sunday.
Overnight tonight temps will drop quite a bit as winds will go calm and we begin the night mostly clear though thin clouds will build in the second portion of the evening. The snowpack coupled with the calm winds will still promote a pretty decent amount of radiational cooling to take place, nothing overly cold though temps bottom out in the low-mid teens which is right around where we should be for this time of year.
Meanwhile, a coastal low will be forming along the Carolina coast Saturday night, which will begin bringing in the high clouds through Sunday morning. This storm has prompted Winter Storm Warnings for the coast, Eastern Mass, Southern CT and RI, the Cape and Islands and NYC metro area.
Sunday will feature a coastal storm that has potential to bring a few inches of fluffy snow to western Mass. Light snow should begin falling in the mid-morning hours and continue throughout the afternoon. Most forecast models show snow tapering off by 8pm or so.
Snow amounts look to range from 2-4 inches for much of western Mass, but the exact track of the nor’easter is still uncertain and those amounts could shift a bit in either direction as we get closer. Most of the big snow will be along the south coast and Southeast Mass with up to 8 inches. Higher temps along the coast means heavy, wet snow for them which could be problematic in regards to power outages but thankfully, wind isn't looking to be a major player with this storm.
Temperatures locally in the mid 20s-30 will support higher snow ratios as light fluffy snow piles up faster. It is easier to move, but certainly looking more likely that many in Western Mass see a plowable snow tomorrow and certainly be mindful that slick spots will be likely on roadways especially between lunch time and dinner time.
We dry out for a day to start the week, but our weather pattern remains unsettled with more snow chances Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures are trending near and slightly below normal for the week. We'll be closely monitoring the potential for another arctic blast of air that may move into the region next weekend.
