SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The last bit of showers continues to move east and out of western Mass this afternoon. Skies have already begun clearing and that will continue through this afternoon.
Tonight will get cool and more comfortable as temperatures and dew points fall into the low 50s. Areas of fog are likely and may become dense in spots late.
Tomorrow will be more fall-like in western Mass, but farther east may stay mainly cloudy as the front slowly moves off the coast. We will see quite a bit sunshine in western Mass. Clouds and showers will try to back in on us tomorrow evening into tomorrow night as low pressure forms along the front, to our east.
An upper level trough will swing through New England with a shot of cooler, drier air and will finally push the front and low pressure out to sea for Sunday. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds to all of southern New England. Temps will top off near 70 and a Northwesterly breeze will keep it feeling cool. The cool, fall weather will stick around into early next week with a reinforcing shot for cool air for the middle and later half of the week, as we close out September. A few disturbances will rotate through in this pattern, bringing scattered clouds and a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
