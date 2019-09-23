SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a weekend! Summer was in the air with temperatures reaching into the middle and upper 80s! But now Fall has officially arrived. the Autumnal Equinox took place this morning at 3:50am but like the weekend today will feel more like August than Autumn.
It's a mild and muggy start this morning with temperatures in the 60's. Temperatures will reach near the record high of 89 which was set in 1970. It will be humid today too with a strong southerly flow out ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight.
This front will bring our first rain chance in 9 days with showers and a possible thunderstorm later today into tonight. Late tonight will turn cooler and drier with lows in the 50's.
A weak upper low will move through tomorrow, which will bring us the chance for a spot shower or isolated downpour. Most of the day will be dry though. High temperatures return to the low 70s with lower dew points and a strong breeze. Wednesday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine along with seasonably warm, dry conditions. Thursday turns warmer and a bit more humid ahead of another cold front. This front could bring us a shower or two late Thursday into Thursday night but once again we are not expecting much rain with the front.
