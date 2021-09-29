SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a dry day today with some sunshine clouds will begin to increase tonight. A spot shower is possible tonight, then again tomorrow as energy rotates around the low. Temps will fall back into the 40's overnight, under a mostly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow will be a chilly one, as we close out September, with highs in the 50s in the hills and low 60s in the valley. An upper level low may bring a spot shower or two. Expect a cool northwest breeze on top of seasonably chilly temps. You'll certainly need the jacket all day long. Temperatures should fall into the middle and upper 30s Thursday night as wind calms and skies clear! There may be a touch of frost in a few spots, especially across Franklin County.
Sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60's, closer to normal for this time of year. Saturday also begins with potential light frost, then warms to near 70 in the afternoon. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and we look more unsettled Sunday into early next week with a risk for showers. It will turn a bit muggy with overnight lows coming up. How quickly showers move in on Sunday is still up in question, but rain chances go up as the day goes on.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
