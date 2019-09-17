SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a cool evening across western Mass with temperatures once again falling quickly after sunset. Tonight, skies begin mainly clear, but a passing upper level disturbance will bring some scattered clouds through overnight. Temperatures should still return to the 40s for most.
Wednesday will be yet another dry weather day, but a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A northeasterly breeze will keep scattered clouds around throughout the day and dew points remain in the 40s. With high pressure overhead, we should get our coolest night of the week Wednesday into Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s! Isolated, light frost is a possibility, but no Advisories for now.
Our dry stretch continues through the end of the week and weekend, thanks to the current pattern. One thing that will change is the temperatures. Highs on Thursday remain close to normal, but as an upper level ridge builds into the East, temperatures will be on the rise starting Friday. After another chilly start, Friday afternoon temperatures will approach 80 under a sunny sky.
A stronger southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 80s over the weekend with Sunday being the warmer of the two days. We will again see plenty of sunshine and dew points rise back into the 50s and low 60s-a touch humid. Finally, a cold front will approach on Monday. Expect Monday to be quite warm and more humid with patchy clouds and a chance for late-day showers. We cool off Tuesday with a nice west-northwest breeze.
