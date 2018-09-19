SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a nice day here in western Mass with high temps in the middle 70s and lower dew points compared to Tuesday.
We continue to see dew points fall across southern New England as high pressure builds southward from Canada. We become more comfortable tonight and with some partial clearing, we should cool off into the lower 50s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a fall-like day with more clouds than sun, dry and comfortable air and seasonable temperatures around 70. An approaching warm front will bring in more clouds Thursday night and possibly a shower or two early Friday morning. Our weather turns more humid and breezy ahead of a strong cold front that will enter our area overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
The storm prediction center has us under a ‘slight’ (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather Friday night in western Mass. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts to 60mph. Flooding, hail and tornadoes are all looking unlikely at this point. These should be fast-moving storms and most look to come through between 11pm Friday night and 8am Saturday morning.
Any showers and storms overnight Friday should be gone by sunrise Saturday morning. We get hit with a reinforcing shot of dry air for the weekend with dew points falling into the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. A trough over New England will bring in some cooler air both days with highs in the 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the 40s with some clearing. We don’t see a totally sunny sky, but should get a nice mix of sun and clouds both days. Our next system will bring back rain chances by late Monday through mid-week.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 48-53
Thursday: Sun & clouds, less humid. Highs: 65-70
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, more humid. Highs: 67-74
