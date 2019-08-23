SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dew points across southern New England continue to fall as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. Cloud cover has been a bit persistent today, but skies will clear out later this evening and tonight. We turn quite cool overnight with temperatures falling into the low 50s for most-sweatshirt weather!
Saturday will be a top 10 weather day with seasonable high temps in the middle to upper 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies and dew points dip into the 40s, which is almost fall-like! High pressure will move eastward across southern Canada, keeping everyone in New England dry and pleasant. Scattered clouds will build in Saturday evening and night as winds shift northeast.
An east-northeast breeze coming off the Atlantic will bring cooler than normal temperatures to New England Sunday and Monday. Here in western Mass, our high temperatures look to climb into the lower and middle 70s both days with a mix of sun and patchy clouds. Along the eastern shore, temperatures may not get out of the 60s! Also, for those headed to the beach, spotty rain showers will be possible from the onshore flow. Gusty breezes are likely along the coast and here in western Mass, some 20mph gusts are possible.
Temperatures get chilly Sunday night into Monday morning as many fall into the middle and upper 40s under a mostly clear sky! Expect a chill in the air Monday morning as the kiddos head back to school! The start of the work week looks quiet and comfortable with slightly warmer temperatures by Tuesday, but we keep the low humidity. Dew points climb a bit Wednesday and much more for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday from the front, but we may need to eye a system off the coast as well. Low pressure off the coast of Florida may develop into our next tropical system.
