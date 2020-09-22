SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another chilly start this morning with temperatures back down into the 30's in most spots. In fact, it's another record cold morning with the temp down to 30 degrees so far at Westover Air Reserve Base.
The wind will be picking up today as hurricane Teddy passes 400 miles east of Cape Cod. Our wind gusts may top 25 mph at times, so nothing extreme for us. However, with high pressure firmly in control, we will have very low relative humidity in the afternoon, leading to an enhanced fire danger across New England. Temperatures look to return to the 60s in the hill towns to near 70 in the lower valley under a sunny sky.
With the windy and dry conditions a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 9am to 9pm. Use extra caution if you're cooking on the grill or dealing with any type of fire, any brush fire that starts today has the potential to spread quickly.
Dry weather looks to continue for just about all of this week. We remain quite dry across western Mass with little to no rain since Thursday the 10th. We have a low risk for a shower Thursday evening with a passing cold front, but most will just see an increase in clouds Thursday afternoon through midday Friday. The temps will be climbing over the next several days and we can say good-bye to the frost. A ridge of high pressure builds into the Northeast this week, leading to a gradual warmup. Tomorrow temps reach into the middle 70's and Thursday through Saturday highs will reach into the upper 70's to near 80!
Surface high pressure should keep skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. As the high moves offshore over the weekend, dew points will begin to rise, giving us a better shot at wet weather Sunday and Monday. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, our pattern does shift to more favorable for rainfall into next week.
