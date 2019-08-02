SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It will be sunny and warm this afternoon, with low levels of humidity and a light breeze. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80's but with dew points in the 50's it will make for a fantastic afternoon and evening.
Humidity will begin to climb tonight, but we are still fairly comfortable with lows around 60. Tomorrow will be a more humid day with dew points climbing back into the 60s. A cold front approaching from the north will spark a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, but we won’t see a washout at all. The cold front should pass through by Sunday morning, then drier air returns.
Sunday and Monday are looking very nice with sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures remain warm during the day with highs in the middle 80s, then we cool nicely at night. Humidity will start increasing Tuesday as a warm front lifts to our north. Tuesday and Wednesday look warm, humid and unsettled with a chance for spotty showers and storms late in the day-typical summer pattern. A cold front approaches Wednesday night and Thursday with a better chance for rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.