SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cool, refreshing start this morning and we have a beautiful afternoon on the way. A front brought in a more comfortable air mass yesterday and the dry conditions will be sticking around into tomorrow.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and dry with a nice breeze. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80s but dew points will stay in the 50s making for a fantastic summer day!
With high pressure building in overhead tonight will be clear, calm and cool with temperatures falling into the 50's by morning.
Tomorrow is looking nice as well with more sunshine and fairly dry conditions. It will be very warm with highs near 90 but still fairly dry. Humidity levels will start to creep up late tomorrow. Some clouds will increase late tomorrow too and we could see a shower or isolated thunderstorm tomorrow night with the passage of a warm front.
It will be very warm and humid on Wednesday with the remnants of Barry moving through the Northeast. We'll likely see showers, downpours and a few storms Wednesday afternoon and night. Heavy rain may lead to minor flooding. Barry's remnants will move out on Thursday. It will be hot and slightly less humid with a thunderstorm possible.
The heat will continue to build in late week and into the weekend as a huge ridge builds into the Northeast. Temperatures will reach well into the 90's later this week and into the weekend. It will likely be the hottest weather of the season so far. With highs between 92-98 along with dew points in the 60's heat indices could perhaps reach over 100 with Heat Advisories possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.