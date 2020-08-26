SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will supply us with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions this afternoon, along with a healthy breeze. Today is the pick of the week with temperatures in the 70's along with dew points in the 40's!
It will be cool and comfortable overnight as clouds begin to increase, ahead of of an area of low pressure dropping down from the Great Lake states.
This system is vigorous, and will move through the Northeast bringing the threat for severe weather into western Massachusetts tomorrow afternoon. A warm front will be the focal point for severe storms. Depending on where the front sets up will determine how much severe weather we see, but either way tomorrow is shaping up to be a First Warning Weather Day with the threat; damaging straight-line winds and even a tornado or two are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed western Mass in an "enhanced" risk for severe weather. (3 on their scale of 1 to 5) Rather unusual for our area. The day will likely start with some showers and downpours in the morning as the warm front pushes through, then in the afternoon the severe threat goes up significantly, and with lots of wind shear, (winds changing direction with height) there is the risk for tornadoes south of the warm front.
The system will move out tomorrow evening and Friday is looking much nicer, with a return to quieter weather. We should see plenty of sunshine with warm, but dry conditions. Things go downhill again on Saturday as the remnants of Laura get pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, with the help of an approaching cold front. We will likely see some heavy rain and tropical downpours for some of Saturday and into Saturday night. We will likely see a good soaking, which is what we need to help with the dry conditions.
Sunday looks to dry out quickly as Laura's remnants race away. Behind the storm we return to sunshine, with drier more comfortable conditions that will last into the start of next week.
