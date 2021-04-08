SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure will keep the great spring weather coming! This afternoon will mostly sunny, dry and warm with highs near 70 with just a light breeze.
Unseasonably warm weather continues through Saturday with highs in the 60s to near 70 thanks to an upper level ridge overhead. Wind will remain light to even calm. Expect sunshine and clouds tomorrow and a bit more cloud cover than sun on Saturday. Meanwhile, temps along the shore line will stay in the 50's to near 60 with cooling sea breezes.
An area of low pressure to our west will approach New England later this weekend, increasing our chances for rain on Sunday. Rain will likely move in during the morning and a soaking (and beneficial) rain is possible. Overcast skies both Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures cooler with highs back to the 50s.
Our weather pattern in the upper levels continues to feature a block and New England will linger under clouds with spotty shower chances much of next week. Temperatures should end up near or slightly above normal most of the week here in western Mass. (50's are normal for this time of year)
