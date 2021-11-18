SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a much milder start this morning! You can leave the scraper and thicker jacket at home. Temperatures are near 50 and we are headed for the middle to upper 60's this afternoon!
Today is looking fantastic, especially for the middle of November. Under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures soar into the middle 60s and maybe even some upper 60's. The record high in Springfield is 70, which we likely won’t reach, but could get close. Wind out of the south-southwest will increase to around 10 mph with gusts to 25mph during the day.
A cold front will bring scattered showers after 7pm through the the wee hours of the morning. Most pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain and some in the Berkshires and hill towns may see the rain end as wet snow with minor to no accumulation on grass.
Temperatures will fall with the passing of the cold front and we will end up in the 30s by tomorrow morning with a gusty breeze out of the northwest. Most areas will stay above freezing so roads will be wet and not icy. We will also be drying out quickly with the gusty breeze. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible tomorrow, in the Berkshires and hill towns. The valley looks mainly dry with sun and clouds and chilly, blustery conditions. Highs will be back into the 40's.
High pressure builds tomorrow night, allowing wind to lighten and temperatures to plummet to either side of 20 degrees. Saturday looks dry and chilly with tons of sunshine and just a light breeze, then high clouds will return later in the day. A southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing temperatures back to around 50 degrees under a mainly cloudy sky.
Showers move in late Sunday with periods of light rain Monday with a passing warm and cold front. The prospects of a large coastal storm look remote with many models now keeping the low father out to sea. Chilly temperatures and a few spotty showers are possible through mid-week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.