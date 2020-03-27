SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak area of low pressure will exit the region this morning. Any spotty showers will move out early this morning and skies will turn sunny as the morning goes on.
There will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest this afternoon, but with temperatures reaching into the lower 60's! It will be a fantastic day to spend time out doors.
High pressure will keep skies clear tonight, causing temperatures to dip into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase tomorrow, but we should see a decent amount of morning sunshine and we remain dry and seasonably mild with highs in the middle 50s. Showers moving in Saturday night and rain is likely Sunday as our next system moves into New England. Sunday will be damp and chilly with highs in the 40s.
An upper level low passes overhead Monday, keeping us mostly cloudy and cool with highs near 50. Spotty showers are possible, along with some graupel (super cooled water droplets-also called “soft hail”). Once that system moves east, drier air comes in for Tuesday, but patchy clouds linger.
There are hints at a coastal storm Wednesday into Thursday of next week that may bring another risk of snow to western Mass. It’s still very early to speculate, but it’s something to watch.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
