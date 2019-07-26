SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fantastic Thursday and today looks just as nice. It's another cool and comfortable start too. Temperatures are starting in the 50's and like yesterday readings will be coming up fast!
High pressure will continue to dominate over the next several days and will supply us with lots of sunshine into the start of next week. We run the risk of an isolated shower each afternoon over the weekend but there's really not much to worry about. It will become slightly more humid as the weekend goes on with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80's.
The next chance for widespread rain or storms will likely not arrive until the middle of next week as a cold front moves through the Northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.