SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, refreshing start this morning and we have a beautiful day on the way. A front brought in a more comfortable air mass yesterday and the dry conditions will be sticking around for today.
Today will be sunny, warm and dry with a nice breeze. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80s but dew points will stay in the 50s making for a fantastic summer day!
Tomorrow is looking nice as well with more sunshine and fairly dry conditions. It will be very warm with highs near 90 but still fairly dry.
Humidity will return on Wednesday with the remnants of Barry moving through the Northeast. We'll likely see showers, downpours and a few storms Wednesday afternoon and night. Heavy rain may lead to minor flooding. Barry's remnants will move out on Thursday. It will be hot and slightly less humid with a thunderstorms possible.
The heat will continue to build in later this week and into the weekend as a huge ridge builds into the Northeast. Temperatures will reach well into the 90's later this week and into the weekend. It will likely be the hottest weather of the season so far.
