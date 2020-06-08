SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40's! Full June sunshine will lead to temperatures rising fast! Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70's. Today is looking fantastic, a top 10 weather day! 

The nice weather will stick around through the middle of the week with a slow warming trend along with increasing levels of humidity.  Temperatures will reach into the lower 80's tomorrow with still low levels of humidity. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80's as humidity builds in, especially by the afternoon and evening. 

A cold front will move through on Thursday and will likely bring us scattered showers and storms. Thursday will be humid with highs near 80. 

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

(3) comments

Panzer9811
Panzer9811

Dear Mother Nature,

Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!

Thank you.

Couillon
Couillon

Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????

If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans

Couillon
Couillon

How you been Panzer?

