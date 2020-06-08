SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start this morning with temperatures falling into the lower 40's. We dipped to 42, missing the record low by 2 degrees. Temperatures are climbing fast and will reach into the mid to upper 70's. It will be warm and dry with a nice breeze, making today a top 5 weather day. (For the year)
Tonight will remain cool and clear with temperatures falling into the upper 40's and lower 50's. It will be another great night for sleeping.
The great conditions will stick around through the middle of the week with a slow warming trend along with increasing levels of humidity. Temperatures will reach into the lower 80's tomorrow with low levels of humidity. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80's as humidity builds in, especially by the afternoon and evening.
A cold front will move through on Thursday and will likely bring us scattered showers and storms. Thursday will be humid with highs near 80. Drier conditions move in for Friday with a return to sunshine.
