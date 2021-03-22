SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a weekend! We had full sunshine all this weekend with temperatures reaching into the 50's and 60's! Spring is certainly off to a fantastic start and the great weather will continue today as well.
Like yesterday, it was a chilly start however temperatures have come up quickly reaching and will reach into the 60's this afternoon. Keep in mind, the normal highs for this time of year are mid to upper 40's, so temps will be running about 15 to 20 degrees above normal, climbing some 40 degrees from this morning's lows. We can expect more of the same tomorrow as well thanks to high pressure. Tonight will be chilly again, but readings will be back into the 60s again tomorrow too.
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area tomorrow night and lasting through Wednesday as a warm pushes through. There may be a few showers around on Wednesday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. Temps will top off in the 50's to near 60. As low pressure moves west of New England on Thursday, highs will soar into the low to mid 70's with a gusty southerly breeze. The record high for Thursday is 75 set in 1964.
A cold front will likely move through on Friday bringing us showers or a period of rain and even a thunderstorm. Highs will still run way above normal with readings into the 60's. Cool air moves in for the weekend with perhaps showers returning by Sunday with a raw chilly remaining in the air.
