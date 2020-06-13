SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a fantastic day today was! It doesn't get much better than this! It was "San Diego-like" out there today and we have a fabulous evening underway as well with temperatures cooling into the 60's over the next couple of hours, you may even need a light jacket if you're going for an evening walk or sitting on the deck. (Sunset: 8:27)
Tonight will be clear and comfortably cool with temperatures falling into the 40's in many spots. You certainly can keep the fans and A.C.s off tonight. Open up the windows and let in the fresh air if you can! The record low for tomorrow is 41 set in 1970. (Sunrise: 5:13)
High pressure will stay in control for several days to come, so we can expect more of the same tomorrow and through at least the start of next week. Some clouds may drift in tomorrow and Monday, but it will still very nice overall. Temperatures will stay in the 70's both days with dew point in the 40s!
It will start to become more warmer and a bit more humid by the end of the week with highs reaching into the 80's. The next chance for rain likely will not arrive until Friday at the earliest, but more like Saturday with a round of showers and storms.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
