SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another fantastic day of weather is underway. It was a chilly start with temperatures starting out in the 20's, however temps area climbing fast! With full sunshine this afternoon readings will come up into the 60's, yet again!
Under a clear sky temperatures will cool quickly this evening, and by morning temps will be down into the 30's. Increasing clouds will keep temps from free falling into the 20's like the last three nights.
The clouds represent a warm front that will bring some rain to the western Mass later tomorrow. A period of rain or showers are likely late tomorrow into tomorrow evening. Most of the day will be dry with temperatures still well above normal, with highs near 60.
A stronger, southerly flow will kick in behind the front on Thursday. Clouds will break to sunshine and it will become windy and warm with highs into the 70's! The record for Thursday, March 25th is 75 degrees set n 1964, we'll make a run at it!
With clouds and breeze temperatures will stay up Thursday night with lows near 50! A cold front will move through on Friday bringing us a few showers, but it now looks as though most of the moisture with the front will stay to our north. Temperatures will still come up into the 60's and most of the day will remain dry with just a few showers here and there.
The colder air will drain in slowly, so Saturday will still feature temperatures above normal with highs in the 50's. It will be blustery, but we should see quite a bit of sunshine, not bad to start the weekend.
An area of low pressure will likely bring another chance for wet weather on Sunday, as colder air continues to drain in from the north. Temperatures will be down into the 40's with periods of rain possible. There are some signs that enough cold air may filter in that leftover moisture could change to snow showers Sunday night into Monday, especially in the hills, along with a gusty breeze. Keep in mind it is still March!
