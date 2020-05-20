SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a beautiful morning out there with lots of blue sky and sunshine. It's a cool start, but temperatures are rising quickly, and after lows in the upper 30's and lower 40's temps will reach near 70 this afternoon, and the breeze will be quite a bit lighter than yesterday too.
We are in the beginning of what will be a beautiful stretch of weather, taking us through the Memorial Day Weekend. Our current blocking pattern keeps high pressure across the Northeast and low pressure over the Southeast, so rain remains well to our south. Temperatures creep up through Friday with highs reaching into the middle 70's tomorrow, and the lower 80's by Friday.
Low pressure will pass to our south Friday night into Saturday, possibly bringing a few brief showers through Saturday morning. Rain chances are low at this point though. We turn slightly cooler for the holiday weekend as our wind flow shifts to the East. We still look good with highs in the lower to middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Memorial Day and Tuesday get a bit warmer as our flow shifts south-southwest, but dry weather looks to continue!
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
