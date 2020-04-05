SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have a beautiful day on the way with lots of blue skies and sunshine. It will be breezy and mild with highs reaching into the low to mid-60s. There is an elevated brush fire threat with the combination of sunny, breezy and dry conditions, so it's not a good idea to do a control burn today.
Tomorrow is looking nice too! Sunshine will prevail most of the day with temperatures back into the lower 60's. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of next storm system. Rain will move in Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday morning. We'll pick up about 1/4 to 1/2" before we see a return to some sunshine Wednesday afternoon.
An active pattern will set up for the middle of the week, so another area of low pressure will bring us a round of rain on Thursday. This looks a bit more robust so 1/2" to 1" of rain is possible, followed by a few leftover showers on Friday, along with cool, blustery conditions.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
