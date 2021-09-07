SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We dried out yesterday afternoon making for a nice Labor Day. The dry, cool air has settled in this morning with temperatures down into the lower 50's. You'll need a light jacket as you head out early this morning, but today will be a nearly perfect weather day with highs in the upper 70s, a light westerly breeze and dry air. We will stay mostly sunny throughout the day and cool off nicely again this evening. Get out and enjoy it if you can, September at it's finest.
Tonight will be clear and cool again with lows back down into the 50's.
Humidity will be on the rise again tomorrow with as as vigorous cold front approaches from the west. Humidity rises early tomorrow morning with a passing warm front. We will still see quite a bit of sunshine tomorrow ahead of a cold front, so temperatures climb into the lower 80s with dew points coming up into the 60's by the afternoon along with a gusty breeze. A few spotty showers are possible during the day, but most of the rain and thunderstorms look to arrive near and after sunset, which should limit our severe potential.
Showers exit early Thursday, but we remain mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger, but it’s not looking like a washout right now. The front finally moves off the coast Thursday night and high pressure builds in with drier air.
Behind the front it will turn breezy and drier for Friday with a refreshing air mass in place. We stay very pleasant to start the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Humidity and temps creep up Sunday as our wind direction shifts to the southwest, but it still looks like a nice day overall. Temps will reach into the low to mid 80's. It will feel more like August. A shower is possible Sunday night and Monday with our next cold front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
