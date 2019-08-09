SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms and wet weather have moved out and now we have a fantastic day and weekend on the way.
High pressure will bring lots of sunshine to western Mass today, along with a steady northwest breeze. An upper level disturbance may bring some scattered clouds this afternoon, but we don't have to worry about and rain or storms. It will be less humid today and Cooler temperatures return tonight with lows back to the 50s.
Our weekend is looking cooler than normal with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It will feel a bit more like September! Overnight temps fall into the 50s both nights as well. High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny with low humidity-nearly perfect! The only potential issue is a chance for an isolated shower tomorrow afternoon as upper level energy moves across the Northeast. Most should stay dry. There will be a gusty breeze tomorrow too but this will only make it feel that much more comfortable.
Temperatures will come back into the 80's next week but humidity remains in check. Our next round of fronts will bring increasing humidity Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers and storms around.
