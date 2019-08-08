SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wet weather ended quickly and skies will gradually clear out overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 60s with dew points doing the same. It will feel a bit muggy through sunrise Friday morning.
Surface high pressure will bring a good amount of sunshine to western Mass Friday, along with a steady northwest breeze. An upper level disturbance may bring some scattered clouds through Friday afternoon, but we remain rain-free. Cooler temperatures return Friday night with lows back to the 50s.
Our weekend is trending slightly cooler than normal with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temps fall into the 50s both nights as well. Surface high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny with low humidity-nearly perfect! The only potential issue is a chance for an isolated shower Saturday as upper level energy moves across the Northeast. Most should stay dry.
Temperatures on the rise early next week, but humidity remains in check. Our next round of fronts will bring increasing humidity Tuesday and a chance for showers Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Wednesday also looks muggy, then high pressure will usher in drier air by Thursday.
