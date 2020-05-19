SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Breezy with high clouds around this evening as post-tropical storm Arthur moves out to sea. Wind will continue to decrease tonight and become light overnight. High clouds will linger a while, but with high pressure keeping our air quite dry, we turn chilly overnight-even with the high clouds. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s through early Wednesday.
Wednesday looks fairly wonderful with sunny skies and a much lighter wind. Dry air stays in place thanks to high pressure and we keep seasonable temps with highs in the low to mid 70s for most with a few high 60s in the Berkshires. The only weather issue comes Wednesday night as temps fall back to the middle and upper 30s. Frost is looking possible for early Thursday morning.
Our weather pattern looks to stay consistent for a while with the next 7 days looking mainly dry. Our current blocking pattern keeps high pressure across the Northeast and low pressure over the Southeast, so rain remains well to our south. Temperatures creep up through Friday with our highs hitting low 80s by the end of the week!
Low pressure will pass to our south Friday night into Saturday, possibly bringing a few brief showers through Saturday morning. Rain chances are low at this point though, so don’t bet on it yet. We turn slightly cooler for the holiday weekend as our wind flow shifts to the East. We still look good with highs in the lower to middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Memorial Day and Tuesday get a bit warmer as our flow shifts south-southwest, but dry weather looks to continue!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.