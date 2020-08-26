SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front moved through yesterday and you can certainly feel the difference this morning. Temperatures are in the 50's with dew points down into the 40's! It feels a bit like fall this morning.
High pressure will keep the day sunny with a healthy breeze around. Today is the pick of the week with temperatures in the 70's along with dew points in the 40's!
Conditions go down hill tomorrow. A vigorous systems will move through the Northeast bring the treat for severe weather across southern New England. A warm front will be the focal points for the potential for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be a First Warning Weather Day with the severe threat; damaging straight-line winds and even a tornado or two are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed western Mass in an "enhanced" risk for severe weather. (3 on their scale of 1 to 5) Rather unusual for our area.
The system will move out in time for the end of the week and Friday is looking much nicer with a return to quieter conditions. We should see plenty of sunshine with warm, but dry conditions. Things go downhill on Saturday as the remnants of Laura get pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Although not a washout Saturday will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms with even steady, heavy rain into Saturday night.
Sunday looks to be nicer with drier air moving in as Laura's remnants race away. Behind the storm we return to sunshine, with drier more comfortable conditions.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.