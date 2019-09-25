SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An autumn chill is in the air this morning and today is looking fantastic! Another beautiful September day is on the way. We've had so many nice days this morning and today is no exception.
We will have wall to wall sunshine with comfortable temperatures. Readings will come up into the low to middle 70's. More fantastic conditions out at The Big E.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid (dew points near 60) as a southerly flow takes hold out ahead of an approaching cold front. This front could bring us a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. But yet again we are not expecting much rain with this front. Highs tomorrow will reach near 80.
The front will bring slightly cooler and drier air into Western Mass for Friday. We go back to full sunshine with temperatures in the 70's.
As we head into the weekend (the final weekend of The Big E) the mainly dry and warm weather will continue. We may be into the 80's again on Saturday with nothing more than a late day shower. It's again, slightly cooler behind the front on Sunday but still temperatures remain above normal with highs in the low to middle 70's. (Normal upper 60s)
The next 7 to 10 days are looking mainly dry with temperatures above normal! This will take us into Thursday of next week before a significant cool down starting the end of next week. Before that we may see another record high or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.