SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a fantastic start to the weekend... also one of the earliest. Sunrise yesterday through Tuesday is 5:13am, the earliest sunrise all year.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with the wind staying light as high pressure anchors itself into New England. A weak upper level trough digs across the Northeast, which allows for cooler than normal temperatures and highs only get into the low to mid 70s in the Pioneer Valley and middle to upper 60s in the hill towns and Berkshires.
Over the weekend, a mid-level low will move from the Ohio Valley to Virginia and the Southeast. At the surface, strong high pressure lingers over New England. In this battle, we remain dry with very pleasant weather conditions. Some clouds may drift in Sunday and Monday, still very nice overall. Temperatures remain mild Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s.
Western Mass gets back to around 80 Tuesday with continued dry weather, then highs may hit middle to upper 80s Wednesday to Friday. Dew points start ticking up as well, but it doesn’t look really muggy until the end of the week. Friday may be our first rain chance in over a week as well!
