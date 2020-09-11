SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure has moved in today, giving us much lower humidity compared to Thursday, along with mild temperatures and good sunshine. A few high clouds are around this afternoon and evening, but overall, skies remain clear through tonight.
Temperatures get chilly tonight with very dry air and clear skies in place. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s for most with wind staying light.
Saturday will be a top 10 weather day with highs in the lower to middle 70s, mainly sunny skies and a lighter breeze. Our air remains very dry with dew points in the 40s-very fall-like! Another chilly night will follow with lows returning to the upper 40s Saturday night.
Dry weather looks to linger through the weekend now with Sunday staying rain free until possibly the overnight hours. A cold front will be moving in from the west and high pressure moves offshore, allowing clouds to build. Humidity remains comfortable most of the day, then will rise a bit Sunday night as the front approaches. A few showers are possible overnight, then clouds decrease Monday morning.
High pressure will begin building in Monday, giving us sunny skies and low humidity for the afternoon. We start the week seasonably warm with highs nearing 80 in the lower valley. However, a trough digging into New England will bring a shot of cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday look to stay in the 60s and some spotty upper 30s may occur Tuesday night and/or Wednesday night! Dry weather continues through Wednesday, then we turn warmer and more unsettled later in the week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.