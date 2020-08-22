SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's going to feel more like summer around here this weekend with warm temperatures and humidity levels on the rise. There is an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance each afternoon.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s around 90 this afternoon thanks to continued dry weather and a good southwesterly flow. While today is mainly rain-free, a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms are possible by the afternoon. Nothing to cancel plans over, but something to watch. The threat for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy late with lows dropping back into the lower 60s overnight.
A warm front will be to our northeast Sunday, bringing dew points back to the middle 60s. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, although some clouds may keep temperatures in check. There once again will be the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Warm, humid air lingers overhead into Monday next week with some relief possible Tuesday and Wednesday as models hint at lower dew points. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s most of the week, so the seasonable heat continues. Soaking rain chances remain slim with only low chances for spotty wet weather over the next several days. Much of Hampden county has been upgraded to a severe drought status with the latest drought monitor that came out on Thursday.
