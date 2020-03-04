SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a balmy day yesterday with temperatures into the 60s today will feel more like March! It will be cooler and windy. The wind will gust up to 40 mph at times, then will diminish this evening. Highs will be back to the 40s to around 50, but the wind will make things feel a bit cooler.
The wind will lighten tonight and a few clouds will linger with a few rain and snow showers moving through.
Tomorrow will be dry and cool, but with lots of sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will reach into the middle 40's tomorrow. Clouds return Friday morning after a cold start, but the day looks mainly dry. Two areas of low pressure will near New England Friday evening, one off shore and one moving in from the Great Lakes. The storm from the Great Lakes may bring us a few rain and snow showers while the coastal storm develop to far east and stays well off shore. Some rain and high elevation snow showers are possible into Friday night and overnight with some minor accumulation possible in the hills and Berkshires.
Our weather turns colder Saturday behind the departing coastal storm and cold front, but it doesn't last long. Temperatures bounce back into the 50's on Sunday and even 60s Monday with sunshine! Spring will be in the air again today! Our next storm looks to move in late Tuesday or Wednesday with a chance for rain.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
