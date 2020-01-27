SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a mild weekend with heavy rain Saturday but at least we saw a little sunshine yesterday and yet again temperatures made it above 40 degrees, nice for January.
A weak disturbance moves through today with a few snow showers in Berkshire County with lots of clouds for the valley. There will be some breaks of sunshine as well and temperatures will once again reach into the lower 40's. A side from a flake or sprinkle in the valley, we stay dry.
The remainder of the work week, taking us through the rest of January, looks dry with temperatures still running slightly above normal for this time of year. Daytime highs will be mainly in the middle and upper 30's with overnight lows in the teens. A few clouds will linger tomorrow with plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance for storminess doesn't come until the weekend. At this point it is just a threat as the model keep most of the moisture to the east. However, it does look as though there will be coastal storm development so certainly something to watch.
