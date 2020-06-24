SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cloudy start this morning with a few showers around. It's very humid out there too, ahead of a cold front. Showers will be moving through this morning followed by a thunderstorm around lunch-time. Dew points will end up around 70 and temperatures should return to the mid-80s. Heavy rain and a few gusty breezes look possible in any storms, but severe weather is unlikely. Skies clear by mid-afternoon with much drier air moving in. Dew points go from near 70 into the 50's by later this afternoon.
Skies clear Wednesday evening and drier air rushes in behind the cold front. We will cool into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning-some relief!
Tomorrow and Friday look like nice summer days with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and warm temperatures in the 80s. An upper level disturbance could bring a shower or two through Thursday evening, but it’s a tough call.
Temperatures get warmer Saturday with highs nearing 90, however humidity remains in check. We will see more clouds around, but wet weather should hold off. We turn humid Saturday night and Sunday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday. An upper level trough then moves overhead early next week, keep temperatures closer to normal. Our weather remains unsettled with a risk for spotty wet weather.
