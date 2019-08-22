SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It will warm and very humid with temperatures reaching into the middle to upper 80s with dew points again around 70. A cold front will slowly push through western Mass this afternoon with patchy clouds and a spot shower or thunderstorm. As the front stalls out we will likely see a batch of rain and a thunderstorm come through tonight into the early morning hours tomorrow.
Tomorrow will be a transition day with decreasing clouds, an increasing breeze out of the northwest, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures. High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes, allowing for cool, comfortable conditions tomorrow night and the weekend.
High pressure should keep our weather dry over the weekend, and it will be a bit cooler than normal, especially Sunday and Monday as high pressure sits to our northeast. Patchy clouds will mix with sunshine and a strong easterly breeze. There is a very low risk for a shower Sunday and Monday, but the best chances will be closer to the eastern coast. High temperatures will stay in the 70's with overnight low temperatures in the 50's.
