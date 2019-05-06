SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a dreary, rainy weekend finally the sun is back today. It's been since last Monday that we saw any appreciable sunshine.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs around 70. Enjoy the dry weather today though because we have more showers and even a few storms in the forecast tomorrow.
A cold front will move south into our area by tomorrow afternoon with more clouds, showers and even a few storms. Temperatures will reach near 70 tomorrow with a bit of humidity. Behind the front we turn cooler and drier with highs in the 60's. Wednesday is looking nice though!
But get ready to pull the umbrella back out by the end of the week. A frontal boundary lingers to our south Thursday and Friday, bringing more showers and periods of rain to the area.
