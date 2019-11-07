SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wet weather has moved out of western Mass tonight with only a few spotty snow showers lingering in the Berkshires. Snow accumulation in the hills was light with only trace amounts on grass for most. The valley stayed all rain.
Temperatures fall back to the middle and upper 20s overnight with a northerly breeze. We dry out quickly, so icy roads aren’t a big concern for the valley. Some slick spots are possible in the hills and Berkshires.
Grab a coat for Friday! It will be an unseasonably cold day with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s! Wind may gust to 25-35 mph in the afternoon, but wind subsides Friday night as strong high pressure builds in.
High pressure is in control to start the weekend, but a deep trough is also in place, keeping us very cold. Saturday morning temperatures are likely to be in the teens, challenging record lows! It will be a quiet weather day with sunshine and a lighter breeze, but high temps will struggle to reach 40. Temps won’t get as cold Saturday night due to increasing clouds. A stronger southerly breeze will keep Sunday milder with highs back to near normal. Dry weather continues into Veterans Day, but clouds linger.
Our weather gets interesting next week as another deep trough moves to the East Coast with very cold air. On the edge of the trough, low pressure looks to form, bringing wet weather from start to finish Tuesday. Whether we see rain, snow or a wintry mix is still in question and depends on the track of the low and placement of the cold. For now, a rain start and snow end is looking most likely, followed by even colder air Wednesday with wind chills nearing 0. Temps slowly moderate to end the week.
