SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs topping off in the lower to middle 60s with a brisk westerly breeze. It will be chilly overnight with high pressure overhead, but another dry, mild day is on tap tomorrow with highs returning to the middle and upper 60s.
High clouds will build tomorrow afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. Rain arrive late Sunday night and should continue through Monday morning. Rain tapers off Monday afternoon with some brightening possible. High will reach near 60 and dry, mild conditions should return for Tuesday. A cold front Tuesday evening may bring another shower, followed by breezy, colder conditions for mid-week.
Wednesday and Thursday look sunny, brisk and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.