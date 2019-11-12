SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We may see a few more flakes this afternoon but the cold and wind will be the story now! Get ready for a the Arctic chill!
This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 20's! Watch out for a few icy spots too! By this evening temps will be down into the mid to upper 20's. The breezy will make it feel like it's in the teens.
The Arctic cold will continue to drain in tonight and will stick around through Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the teens tonight with wind chills dipping below 0 by morning. High temps tomorrow stay below freezing for just about everyone and wind gusts of 20-30 mph will keep the day feeling more like teens. Another record cold night possible tomorrow night into Thursday with temps back to the low teens.
Thursday will be a bit milder with highs returning to near 40 under a mostly cloudy sky. Friday will be seasonable with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40's but another cold front will come through with some clouds and another shot of cold for Saturday. Our weather looks dry and unseasonably cool for the weekend with 30s during the day and teens at night. By Sunday we should be back into the 40's. Now storms are expected through the weekend.
