SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Mass. into this afternoon.
***Flash Flood Warning for Hampden County and southern Hampshire County until 2:15 PM***
Tropical Storm Elsa located south of Long Island with top winds of 50 mph is moving northeast at 30 mph and will pass near the Cape Cod Cannel by early afternoon. The storm will bring western Mass. a few hours of moderate to heavy rainfall this morning especially from Springfield and points east, with the heaviest rain setting up across eastern Mass and Rhode Island.
Rain totals will likely come in around 1-4" in greater Springfield including eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties, but less north and west. Flash flooding is still possible in poor drainage areas, along small creeks and streams and even some minor river flooding.
Today will be breezy but western Mass also misses out on any damaging wind gusts from Elsa. Rain will be heaviest from 9am to noon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe/tornado threat will be along the coast on the east side of the storm. Our weather remains muggy today with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front moves through.
Eastern Massachusetts will pick up 2-4" of rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph and between 40-60mph across the Cape and immediate shore line.
Drier air moves in over the weekend, however our weather does remain a bit unsettled thanks to the set up in the upper atmosphere. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible tomorrow, but we should see partly cloudy skies at times too. Sunday may also stay mostly dry with a low shower risk and more clouds. Expect seasonable temperatures.
A ridge builds into the East Coast next week, which will bring higher heat and humidity. This set up will give us a shot at showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Heat does not look excessive right now, but highs temperatures will come well up into the 80's.
