SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Flash Flood Watch is up for Hampden County from late tonight through Friday afternoon.
Clouds continue to increase across western Mass and southern New England this evening. We are dry and comfortable with dew points in the 50s and temperatures are dropping back through the 60s after reaching 70 this afternoon in the lower valley.
Overnight, rain will spread northeast with showers turning to a steadier rain in the pre-dawn hours Friday. Rain may be heavy at times and could cause flooding or flash flooding due to already high creeks and streams as well as a saturated ground. Rain amounts may top an inch in spots by Noon Friday, then showers come to an end. We remain cloudy Friday afternoon and cool with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Skies will clear out Friday night, allowing some patchy, dense fog to form through Saturday morning. We cool into the upper 40s and low 50s. Another cold front will be moving through our area early Saturday, but the front will be weakening, so nothing more than some scattered clouds are expected. Wind out of the northwest will pick up in the afternoon, ushering in drier air. Highs should get close to 70 Saturday afternoon, then lows will fall to around 40 by Sunday morning!
Our weekend weather is looking pretty good overall and with high pressure building in Sunday, we will end things on a sunny note. Highs should make it into the middle and upper 60s with a lighter breeze and low dew points.
A ridge building into the Northeast will allow for warmer temperatures as we kick off the month of October! Highs should hit low 70s Monday, then mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. At the surface, a front lingers to our north, which should keep showers out of reach until mid-week. Expect higher dew points as well with a humid feel through Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Wednesday and Thursday as the front pushes southward.
Tonight: Clouds thicken up with rain developing after midnight. Lows: 52-55
Tomorrow: Morning rain then leftover clouds, cool. Highs: 57-62
Saturday: Sun & clouds, brisk & seasonable. Highs: 63-70
