SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin Counties from Midnight through Friday morning…
A slow-moving cold front continues to creep eastward, arriving in western Mass close to or just after midnight. This line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Berkshire County first, then continue moving east into the valley through sunrise.
The line of rain and storms should break up a bit, becoming spottier as it moves into the valley. The heaviest rain should be exiting by Noon or so, but a few showers may linger into the afternoon.
The main concern with this line of rain is the potential for flash flooding due to rain estimates of 1-3” with isolated higher amounts possible in the hills. A strong to severe thunderstorm is also possible with this line, which would bring isolated damaging wind gusts or even a tornado. These threats will end by Noon for western Mass.
Temperatures stay warm overnight with lows in the 60s to 70. Wind out of the southeast remains gusty tonight and overnight with occasional gusts to 30mph. Stronger gusts are possible in any thunderstorms.
Once we get behind the cold front, our weather will begin improving. Skies gradually clear Friday evening and night and humidity begins to lower. Saturday will be much drier and more comfortable in western Mass, but farther east may take some time to dry out as the front slowly moves off the coast. We will get some good sunshine in western Mass with more clouds lingering out East.
An upper level trough will swing through New England with a shot of cooler, drier air Saturday night and will linger a good part of next week. Dew points return to a refreshing level and temperatures hover close to normal early next week with some cooler air mid-week. A few disturbances will rotate through in this pattern, bringing scattered clouds and a few showers here and there.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
