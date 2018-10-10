SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hurricane Michael made landfall early this afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm on Florida’s Panhandle, between Mexico Beach and Panama City. The central pressure and sustained wind at landfall puts Michael near the top of several Top 10 lists for powerful hurricanes. It is the strongest storm to ever hit the US in the month of October!
As of 8pm, Michael is still a Cat 1 hurricane and should continue to weaken to a tropical storm through Thursday morning. This storm will move off the NC coast as a tropical storm by Thursday night.
Across western Mass and southern New England, today was a very warm day with highs 20 degrees above normal! It has felt even warmer here in western Mass due to high dew points in the middle 60s-which put the heat index into the middle and upper 80s at times this afternoon.
Tonight, skies become cloudy and areas of fog and drizzle are likely to form through sunrise. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 60s. Showers and drizzle will be around for Thursday morning, otherwise we have a cloudy, muggy start to the day. Heavier rain and thunderstorms are on tap for later in the day.
A Flash Flood Watch begins in the morning and will last through all of Thursday for all of western Mass. With a tropical air mass in place, rain could become quite heavy at times Thursday afternoon and evening. A total of 1-2 inches of rain is possible, with most of this falling in a short period of time-roughly 4pm to 8pm. This could cause a much slower evening commute along with street flooding.
It will be a breezy day Thursday with occasional gusts to 20-30mph here in western Mass. Gusts will be much higher out toward SE Mass, the Cape and Islands as Michael passes to the south Friday morning and afternoon. A cold front will be pushing Michael out to sea and will keep its direct impacts out of western Mass. Behind the front, we turn drier and cooler starting early Friday morning.
A pattern change will take place at the end of the week and we transition from warm, summer-like weather to a chilly fall pattern. Temps will stay below normal over the weekend with mainly dry weather on tap. However, on Saturday, an upper level disturbance will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. Another round of showers arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild, showers developing late. Lows: 62-67
Thursday: Showers with downpours & thunder. Humid. Highs: 67-73
Friday: AM clouds, PM sun. Breezy & cooler. Highs: 55-63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.