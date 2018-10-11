SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hurricane Michael made landfall early yesterday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm on Florida’s Panhandle, between Mexico Beach and Panama City. The central pressure and sustained wind at landfall puts Michael near the top of several Top 10 lists for powerful hurricanes. It is the strongest storm to ever hit the US in the month of October!
As of 5am, Michael is now a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph and is forecast to continue to weaken. This storm will move off the NC coast as a tropical storm by Thursday night.
We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies this morning and there is some light, scattered showers moving through the region this morning. The heavier rain looks like it will hold off until later this afternoon into early this evening.
A Flash Flood Watch is posted and will last through all of Thursday for all of western Mass. With a tropical air mass in place, rain could become quite heavy at times this afternoon and evening. A total of 1-2 inches of rain is possible, with most of this falling in a short period of time-roughly 4pm to 8pm. This could cause a much slower evening commute along with street flooding.
It will be a breezy day today with occasional gusts over 20 mph here in western Mass. Gusts will be much higher out toward SE Mass, the Cape and Islands as Michael passes to the south Friday morning and afternoon. A cold front will be pushing Michael out to sea and will keep its direct impacts out of western Mass. Behind the front, we turn drier and cooler starting early Friday morning.
A pattern change will take place at the end of the week and we transition from warm, summer-like weather to a chilly fall pattern. Temps will stay below normal over the weekend with mainly dry weather on tap. However, on Saturday, an upper level disturbance will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. Another round of showers arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning.
Today: Showers with downpours & thunder. Humid. Highs: 70-74
Tonight: Evening rain ending late. Lows: 52-56
Tomorrow: AM clouds, PM sun. Breezy & cooler. Highs: 58-62
