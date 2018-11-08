SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dry, but cold night is on tap for western Mass. Skies remain clear for most of the night with some high, thin clouds drifting in after midnight. Wind becomes light and variable to calm and the air remains fairly dry as high pressure continues to dominate. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s for sure, but many could reach the upper 20s by dawn.
You might need the shades if you’re out early Friday, but clouds will increase throughout the morning. Expect a cloudy afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s along with a light easterly breeze. Rain will be moving in from the southwest as low pressure heads in our direction and should begin by 3 or 4pm as showers, then become a steady, soaking rain through the pre-dawn hours.
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Mass from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. 1-2 inches of rain is possible in our area, which may lead to street flooding along with some river and stream flooding (which may not occur until Saturday).
It should get breezy Friday night with some 20-30mph gusts, then wind lightens as low pressure passes by. On Saturday, wind shifts out of the northwest and may gust to 30-35mph. The breeze will help dry us out Saturday and we will see skies turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. A breeze should keep temps in the mid to upper 20s Saturday night, then for Veterans Day, our highs struggle to reach 40 in spots!
Cold air lingers into Monday with morning temps possibly dipping into the upper teens. Monday remains unseasonably cool with highs in the low 40s. Clouds increase Monday afternoon ahead of our next storm that should start bringing wet weather in by early Tuesday morning. Just about all of our next storm will be rain, but brief mixing may occur in the higher elevations early Tuesday. Rain could lead to more flooding concerns.
A big dip in the jet stream will bring in the coldest air of the season for mid to late week. High temps Wednesday to Friday may stay in the 30s and overnight temps fall into the 20s and possibly teens once wind lightens. Wednesday should be the coldest day as gusty wind will keep wind chills bitter throughout the day.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 25-30
Friday: Increasing clouds, PM rain. Highs: 42-48
Saturday: Sun & clouds, windy and chilly. Highs: 40-46
