SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be warm and windy with some sun and a few spotty showers here and there. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's with dew points coming up to near 60. Most of the afternoon will be dry making for a nice Good Friday!
Showers become more widespread tonight as low pressure and a cold front nears New England. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 60's tonight with a muggy feel. It will almost feel a like a summer night.
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Mass from late Friday night to Saturday night...
Low pressure will slowly pass northwest of western Mass tomorrow with plumes of moisture up and down the East Coast with a direct tap into the tropics. Rain will persist from tonight through early Sunday morning with 1-2+ inches likely for western Mass. Flooding on the CT River as well as urban and poor drainage area flooding is likely. Gusty south winds will stick around tomorrow as well.
Click here to monitor rivers & streams https://bit.ly/2ICNggO
Heavy rain slides east of our area by Easter morning, but a shower or two may linger for a time. Clouds will give way to a bit of sunshine Easter Sunday with temperatures reaching near 70. Overall Easter is looking much nicer and will easily be the pick of the weekend.
Another wave of low pressure will push more clouds and showers our way for Monday keeping things unsettled. A cold front will push through late Tuesday or Wednesday helping to dry us out for the middle of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.