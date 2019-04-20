SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a mild and muggy start with temperatures and dew points in the 60s. Periods of rain will continues through this morning, heavy at times with a chance for some embedded thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but winds may gust to 40mph at times.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass until 8 pm this evening. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected with some isolated higher amounts from passing thunderstorms. Flooding on the CT River is likely and may be minor to moderate as continued snow melt in Vermont keeps river levels swollen. Minor street flooding is possible across western Mass as well.
Heavier bands of rain give way to scattered showers later this afternoon and into this evening as the axis of heavier rain shifts into eastern Mass. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be back to the lower 50s with lingering clouds and only a slight risk for a shower. Wind will be much lighter and with partial clearing expected, temperatures remain warm with highs back to around 70. Overall, not a bad Easter Sunday forecast!
For next week, our weather remains unsettled. A slow moving upper level low will keep shower chances around Monday with some heavier rain possible. Tuesday and Wednesday look drier, but a few showers may still be around. Another round of showers is on tap for the end of the week. As far as temperatures, we begin mild with 60s on Earth Day and 70s Tuesday. Cooler, but seasonable temps return for mid to late week.
