SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not as bitterly cold out there this morning but still dress warm. Readings are in the teens and lower 20's.
Today starts cold and dry, but temperatures will steadily climb into the 30s to near 40 by the end of the day. A southerly breeze will pick up while a few rain showers move in this afternoon. Most of the day it will be dry in the valley but across Berkshire County and the hilltowns there may be a touch of freezing rain or a few snow showers today. In fact, The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Berkshire County from 9am to 6 pm today.
Low pressure continues to strengthen and will head to the Great Lakes today. This track will keep most of the snow and ice well to our north-making this mostly a rain storm for western Mass. A brief mix may occur in the Berkshires this afternoon, but little to no impact is expected as everyone goes over to rain. Rain becomes steady tonight and heavy at times through Thursday morning as a cold front nears from the west.
Temperatures should hold in the 40s tonight through tomorrow morning. With snow melt and heavy rain, areas of flooding will be possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 6am Thursday until midnight Friday. We will likely pick up 1-2" of rainfall. The Wind will ramp up too as a good amount of upper level energy comes into play tomorrow and gusts to 35+mph are looking possible, if not likely. Temperatures soar to around 50 by midday, then will begin falling in the afternoon behind the cold front.
Colder air returns for Friday and the weekend with temps bottoming out on Saturday. A piece of the Polar Vortex will spin around Hudson Bay, bringing a few weak disturbances through New England that may produce some flurries or snow showers-especially Sunday. Another storm may bring rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by another shot of Arctic air.
